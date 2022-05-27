ISONGIRO/MBARARA – During the past 15 years, the towns of Mbarara and Masaka, including the small towns around Masaka, have not received any major investments in water and sanitation infrastructure, and the investments at that time were insufficient for addressing the needs. As a result, major sections of the existing infrastructure are now in a dilapidated stage and there is limited infrastructure extensions to the more recently built up areas of these towns.

Mbarara, in addition, is facing severe issues with its current raw water source, the river Rwizi, where the impacts of catchment degradation have resulted in the river being prone to flush floods during rainy periods and almost complete drying up during the dry season.

In an effort to address the above situation, in 2013, NWSC secured a grant from the AfD to conduct a feasibility study for the development of Water and sanitation Infrastructure in the South Western Cluster towns.

The feasibility study has since been finished, the results of which have been used for establishing baseline conditions to determine technical infrastructure requirements and the resulting financial needs for project implementation.

This Package will be implemented in two phases with Phase 1 covering the water demand design horizon 2030 and Phase 2 covering the water demand design horizon 2040.

In the 1st phase, the main components of the project are:

• KAGERA INTAKE (8m³), KAGERA WTP (30 000 m³/d), KABINGO PUMPING STATION, 2000m³ Concrete tank at BIHUNYA HILL, 800m³ Steel Tank at KABEREBERE, 450m³ Steel Tank in KAJAHO, 57.8km DI pipeline

•A SCADA system that will cover all the area through radio communication system (150-400 Mhz) which will help NWSC to better operate these new facilities.

Progress of activities

The detailed design of the water system started in August 2019, the following milestones have been achieved so far:

Preliminary Design achieved on 13/03/2020 •KAGERA WTP Conceptual Design achieved on 16/04/2021

• Detailed Design achieved on 22/04/2021

Tender documents were given out on 08/07/2021

. ESIA- Kagera Waterworks Certificate of approval was given by NEMA in Sept 2021 ESIA-Kagera Intake Submitted to NEMA 31/03/2022

• RAP Report- CGV approval- 22/07/2021

• The tendering process started in July 2021, bids have been evaluated and Negotiation with the best evaluated bidder are on going

