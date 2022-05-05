ENTEBBE —President Yoweri Museveni has put his weight behind the July much sought-after Canada—NRM Chapter Symposium aimed at consolidating the NRM government achievements for the past 35 years.

The three-day conference to be held in Canada between July 8—10 also seeks to explore the role played by Ugandan diaspora community in the economic transformation of Uganda.

Museveni who met with Symposium of organizers led by Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, the Canada NRM Chapter Chairman, Fred Kinene, NRM Secretariat among others during a meeting held at State House Entebbe commended the Leadership of Canada—NRM Chapter on the decision to organize the maiden Canada NRM Chapter Symposium —pledging to support the event.

The President lauded the team from Canada for the idea—noting that the event will be an opportunity for participants to learn about patriotism, investment, and how one will be able to partake of the vast opportunities in Canada.

During the meeting, Museveni praised his advisor on Diaspora Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi for his tremendous efforts in building a robust Diaspora Community.

He also welcomed the idea of organizing a high level Stakeholders Conference on Labour Externalization.

This conference, the first of its kind will attract all Labour Recruitment Agencies from across the Country, migrant workers, government officials and all stakeholders in a bid to streamline and harmonize the sector.

Notably, the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, thanked the delegation for contributing towards Uganda’s economic growth and supporting Government Programs.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Moses Byaruhanga, Senior Presidential Advisor on Youth & Gender Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, Head of External Affairs-NRM Secretariat, Maj. Pollar Awich.

The event will highlight the challenges faced by Ugandans in the diaspora and the measures put in place by the NRM government to address the challenges.

It is organized under the theme; “The role of NRM in the social, economic and political transformation of the diaspora community” and will take place at Niagara Falls.

The guests speakers for the event include; Gen. Abubaker Jeje Odongo- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ruth Nankabirwa – Minister of Energy, Judith Nabakooba – Minister of Lands, Chris Baryomwosi – Minister ICT, Richard Todwong – Secretary General NRM, Amb. Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi – Senior Presidential Advisor Diaspora & Chairman NRM Diaspora League, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi SPA Gender & Youth Office of the President and Col. Paddy Ankunda,

Other speakers include; John Musinguzi Rujoki Commissioner General URA, Arnold Bwagubwagye – DEPUTY Director BOU, Maj Gen Gowa Kasiita – Director Citizenship & Immigration Control, Rosemary Kisembo – ED NIRA, Dr. Ramatham Ngoobi – PS MOF, Dr. Hillary Musoke Kisanja – State House, Lilly Ajarova CEO UTB and Dr. Ruth Biyinzika Musoke.

