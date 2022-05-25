KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has appointed 16 High Court Judges into the Judiciary Service in acting

capacity for 2 years.

9 of the appointees are female.

This is the largest ever appointment of Judges of the High Court at that level by the President.

These appointments are an outcome of the Commission’s ongoing recruitment

exercise of Judicial Officers at various levels into the judiciary service.

The appointment is expected to enhance the capacity of the High Court to expeditiously

dispose of cases and tackle backlog.

The appointments are as follows;

