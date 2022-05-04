BUDAKA – Police at Budaka us investigating the cause of an accident at Mailo tano, Mbale-tirinyi road occurred that claimed lives of six people.

Accordingly, the accident took place on wee hours of Wednesday.

Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said that the accident involved motor vehicles Reg no UAT 995A (Raum) and UBH 437K (Toyota Hiace) and UBJ 676W (Toyota hiace).

She identified six people as; Mulabi David, Namarome Fatima, Nambafu kurusum, Kafero isaka, and a yet to be unidentified male adult.

Nandigobe saida sustained serious injuries while two other not identified survived the accident.

“The cause of accident has been attributed to over speeding by the speeding taxi UBJ 676W.”

“The drivers of both Toyota hiaces are on the run, and efforts are underway to have them arrested,” she said.

Police cautioned all road users to be disciplined while on the road, saying that most of the accidents are as a result of human errors that are avoidable once we drive carefully and responsibly.

