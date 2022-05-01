KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said that with the Parish Development Model, the bureaucracy of National Agriculture Advisory Services – NAADS will be no more.

“I don’t know what they will do now. Maybe they will do consultancy,” he said, adding that in the next financial year, the government will inject UGX 100 million to each parish.

President Museveni is presiding over International Labour Day celebrations at Kololo.

“We started with NAADS but we ended up with only the local elite. These are the ones who usually gain from the government programs but we want everyone to get involved and get out of poverty.”

He said that his government is unlike previous ones is giving people money to get out of poverty.

“…Getting out of poverty was everyone’s private business.”

According to him, the money will go to the farmers who are members of the SAACO in the parish.

“They are the ones to choose who will get the money first and where to buy materials.”

Museveni is optimistic that with PDM, his government will be able to create more jobs than the population.

“I think we can create 50 million jobs in the agriculture sector. The other day I was at Rwakitura with my daughter who is now my managing director and I saw over 44 workers there.”

He also advised people who are complaining about the increment of prices of products to improvise.

“If there is no bread eat cassava. Africans really confuse themselves. If there is no wheat, please eat cassava. Myself I don’t eat bread.”

“I want to advise Ugandans that you can encourage the indigenous investors if they are there but do not show lack of enthusiasm for our investors from outside.”

On the controversial coffee deal, Museveni said it is “very interesting.” “I am even glad that people are putting their views in writing.”

“They are attacking the coffee deal that it is bad. We are going to study you now that you have put your thoughts in black and white.”

