MITYANA – Police in Mityana is investigating an incident of aggravated robbery by unknown gunmen to passengers aboard Link bus.

The unfortunate incident happened at Bamujugu swamp a border between Mityana and Kassanda districts on the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, preliminary findings show that bus registration number UBG 423 G belonging to link bus services left Bundibugyo town heading to Kampala with 65 passengers on board.

However, upon reaching Bamujugu swamp, they met an illegal roadblock of about ten people armed with two guns, sticks and hammers who intercepted them and ordered the passengers to move out of the bus and lie down on the road along Mityana_ Kampala highway.

“The passengers were robbed of unspecified amounts of money, and phones among other belongings, while those that resisted were beaten,” said police spokesperson Wamala,

Racheal Kawala.

“The robbers then ordered the passengers to board back the bus.”

“We were informed and rushed to the scene of the crime. However, the suspects had fled the scene.”

Kawala said efforts are underway to have guns recovered and the suspects arrested.

