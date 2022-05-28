KAMPALA – The Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development in collaboration with partners have pledged to roll out the Integrated Model on Combating Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Uganda.

This is in collaboration with PANZI, with support from the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation (GIZ) and the European Union (EU).

The model is a regional training that holistically addresses Sexaul Geneder Based Violence.

The training model is a product of the partnership between the RTF, Panzi and Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation.

This was revealed at a stakeholder consultative Workshop on Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Uganda held at Hotel Africana on Friday.

Speaking at the training, Dorah Byamukama an international expert in law, social justice, development and sexual violence revealed that the Ministry of Gender has been using the social ecological model which looked more on prevention.

She said that the holistic model which was adopted by PANZI, is in form of a four legged chair where it’s response has the medical aspect, the legal aspect, the psychosocial aspect and Social economical aspect.

Byamukama said that they decided to adopt and merge the two after realizing that prevention is not enough,

“Indeed we need to continue with prevention because it starts with the individual, how are you brought up, how are you nurtured, how are you using power, do you know people’s rights, do you know the power you have, and the issues of gender inequality. For example if someone is raped now, what will you do, the person will most likely run to the police station, but you have no food, you have no basic needs so this is what we are advocating for,” Byamukama said.

She noted that the heads of states in 2011 agreed to have one stop centers commonly known as shelters mostly found at police stations, and health centers.

Byamukama, now says, they want to have these in each country and each districts. She said there’s need to sit down as a region to have all these services at a one stop center, such that victims don’t run to medical facilities, go for psychosocial counseling’s.

She wants such services to be got at a single center.

Currently, there are a total of 21 registered GBV shelters. The operations of the shelters are managed by Civil Society Organisations working in collaboration with the District Local Governments.

The MGLSD is charged with the responsibility of supervising the operations of the shelters including ensuring sustainability and holistic access to services.

MGLSD is responsible for coordination of stakeholders in GBV prevention and response. In undertaking this role MGLSD guides stakeholders on GBV policy implementation and supports capacity building of actors to prevent GBV and provide services to survivors/victims.

The Commisioner for Gender and Social Development, Angela Nakafero, revealed that there’s an increase in sexual violence with the current National GBV Survy by UBOS standing at 36% an increase from 21% in eight years.

Nakafero revealed that GBV is shifting from homes to work places, with a lot of violence on the streets.

She, however, thanked the organizers of the training, saying there’s need to blend the management of GBV shelters in relation to the Intergrated model.

She also called for more resources towards the shelters in order for them to remain operational and deliver the needed services. Nakafero pledged support to the new model.

Speaking at the training, Dr, Janviere Ndirahisha, the Regional Director ICGLR- RTF noted that their mandate as the RTF is to train and equip stakeholders with skills to effectively promote accountability and fight impunity for sexual and gender-based violence; generate knowledge about the challenges of sexual and gender-based violence; and sensitize stakeholders to change stereotypes and attitudes from marginalization to empowerment of women, girls, men and boys to live in dignity respect and freedom at all times and in all situations.

Ndirahisha said the objective of the training was to orient stakeholders on the Integrated Model on GBV Prevention and Response, share experiences and lessons on the application of the Integrated Model, share information and discuss about the operations and sustainability of GBV Shelters in Uganda.

She revealed that they expect a common understanding and appreciation of the Integrated Model on GBV Prevention and Response.

Ndirahisha appreciated the government of Uganda for ito commitment to ensuring gender equality through enacting and developing of several policies and guidelines for addressing GBV in particular the Uganda Gender Policy 2007 and the National Policy on Elimination of GBV in Uganda, 2016, The Children’s (Amendment) Act 2016, the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act 2010 and the Domestic Violence Act 2010, the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2007 among others.

A total of 25 participants drawn from the different institutions, like MGLSD

Uganda Prison Services, MDAs selected from members of the GBV Reference group, MOJCA, ODPP, MOH, MOES, MOLG, MULAGO NATIONAL REFERRAL HOSPITAL, Government Analytical Laboratory. (GALS), NGOs managing operations of the GBV Shelters (Mifumi, Action Aid (U), UWONET and UGANET, IRCU, FIDA and CEDOVIP.

