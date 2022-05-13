KAMPALA – Commander of Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that he interrogated a veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda over claims that he attempted to rape of musician and dancer, Sheebah Karungi.

In a video making rounds on social media, a local musician claims that some man who appears on television and presents himself as a role model sexually harassed her when she had gone to perform at his event. The artist does not reveal the name of this man nor mention the event, the date, time, and place of her attempted rape, something that has left many questions unanswered.

“I had a show. I was performing for one of those people you respect and call real role models that pretend on TV to be good……This old pervert was trying to be funny with me in my car. He and his security just came and opened my car door as I was sleeping waiting to be called on stage by my manager. He was trying to be inappropriate in front of my team members; no shame, no remorse…I so angry that I almost didn’t perform but I respect my job,” she narrated

“I don’t care what you think about when you see me on stage or in any of my videos dressed the way I dress up, you better respect my body. It’s MINE, I get to do whatever I want to do with It. You don’t. You can watch but you certainly can’t touch,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????? ??????? (@sheebahricherthisyear)

Although the musician never mentioned a name, Mwenda has on Friday come out to say “when her video came out, someone went on social media claiming that I was that person who raped her.”

In a tweet, The First son said, “I have read all your comments about Sheebah. I have seriously interrogated my brother Andrew Mwenda and he says he has never met the lady. So, this is definitely another fake story!!”

I have read all your comments about @Ksheebah1. I have seriously interrogated my brother @AndrewMwenda and he says he has never met the lady. So, this is definitely another fake story!! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 13, 2022

The celebrated journalist said, “I have never in my life met this Sheeba and had never even heard of her until this video came out and allegations made against me. When I watched the video I gave her the benefit of the doubt believing she is a descent person. I expected her, seeing how viral these allegations have gone, to come out and say I am being wrongly accused since I have never met her. She has kept stone silent.”

“I find it strange that a woman of her stature can be violated in such a humiliating and painful experience and instead of reporting the offender to the police, she takes the matter onto social media. To gain what? Sympathy? Why not seek justice through the police and the courts? In any case she could have pursued both: sympathy in the public sphere and justice in the courts of law,” he added.

Mwenda says he has talked to the director of CID who has agreed to open a case to find out the person who allegedly raped the singer. “Police are going to call her and ask her to reveal the offender. Sheeba is being disingenuous in hiding the true rapist as social media lynch me.”

Related