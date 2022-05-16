KAMPALA – Frank Walusimbi, a celebrated journalist and former employee at NTV Uganda has been appointed as Associate Communications Officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR – the UN refugee agency in Uganda.

Walusimbi anchored his last NTV Akawungeezi bulletin on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after serving the station for over 15 years.

Through his socials, he announced that “this is to let you know that I took on a new role as Associate Communications Officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR – the UN refugee agency in Uganda.”

“My new role is spanned by humanitarian work and I invite you to contact us should you have an inquiry about refugee matters. I thank you all. Best wishes.”

He also appreciated the public saying that “For some days now, I have been fathoming out the appreciation and best wishes you sent out to me when I announced that I had ceased my duties at NTV Uganda.”

Walusimbi joined NTV Uganda in 2006 when the station had just launched in Uganda and anchored his first news bulletin on 25th December 2006.

His calmness, composure, superior Luganda dialect, and so much more have made him stand out in the pack of many talented journalists over the years.

Biography

Walusimbi was born in Kilembe Hospital, Kasese District. His father was an engineer and his mother was a housewife.

He went to Busega Preparatory Primary School for his primary education after which he joined Uganda Martyrs’ Secondary School, Rubaga for his O and A- level.

Walusimbi studied Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication at Uganda Christian University – UCU and also holds a Masters degree in Development Studies from Nkozi University.

However, his fluent Luganda is not attributed to the stated schools but rather to his father who encouraged them to speak their mother language while at home.

Music

His interest in music started when he was in school at Rubaga and for some time, Walusimbi took the career seriously something that also saw him record a couple of albums under Joe Tabula’s production.

During that time, Walusimbi won all competitions that he participated in at Nsambya Sharing Youth Centre.

However, he dropped music over his long-time passion, Journalism.

He says he grew up admiring the late Venatio Ssenoga who was a radio journalist, host of a well-researched science show on Radio Uganda.

Working with NTV Uganda since its inception, Walusimbi has been a fixture on Ugandan television for the past six years. His masterly of Luganda has ensured the continued popularity of the Luganda news broadcast on NTV every evening.

In 2004 towards the end of his degree in Mass Communication at UCU Mukono, he started writing humorous pieces for the Sunday magazine as he was looking around for other stuff to do.

Later in 2005, he joined the Daily Monitor as a features writer before he crossed to the sister company in 2006.

He is married to Flavia Walusimbi.

