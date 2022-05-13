KAMPALA – dfcu Bank in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom unveiled the 2022 Kabaka Birthday Run Kit and announced the official date of the run during a press conference held at Bulange, Mengo, Buganda Kingdom Headquarters.

The kit unveiling event was graced by the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayigga and attended by Kingdom partners as well as officials from dfcu Bank led by Jude Kansiime, Head Marketing.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 3rd July 2022, and will be flagged off by Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the King of Buganda.

The Kabaka Birthday Run has been organized under the theme “Men against HIV/AIDS to save the girl child” with the aim of encouraging men to take the lead in the fight against HIV/AIDS by getting tested, treated, and ultimately protecting girls and women against infections.

Speaking at the event today, Katikiro of Buganda Owek Peter Mayiga said that the campaign against HIV requires a joint effort to bring about behavioral change and sharing key information. He applauded dfcu Bank for its commitment to making positive and lasting changes through partnering with Buganda Kingdom to enlighten and empower communities to live fuller, healthier lives.

Speaking at the event, Jude Kansiime, dfcu Bank’s Marketing Manager reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting the kingdom in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country, by calling for individuals to take greater responsibility for their wellbeing and that of their families.

“It is a fact that Uganda’s success in fighting the HIV/AIDS scourge is attributed to the collaborations that have been formed between the Government, grassroot communities, Non-Profit Organizations, and other reputable institutions. It is therefore dfcu Bank’s great honor to add our contribution to this fight,” he noted.

