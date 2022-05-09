KAMPALA – Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala is not dead, the Kampala Archdiocese has clarified, dismissing social media rumours making rounds on Monday.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, May 9, Fr. Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the Chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese said the Cardinal, who retired as Archbishop of Kampala in 2006, was well and at home.

The Cardinal, who celebrated his 95th birthday in December last year lives in Nsambya in his retirement.

“The Cardinal is well and alive,” Fr. Male said.

“The public is requested to always seek for official information from Church channels ,” he said.

Cardinal Wamala, the Archbishop emeritus of Kampala, was born on 15 December 1926 at Kamaggwa in the Diocese of Masaka.

He was ordained priest on 21 December 1957, in Rome.

He was appointed Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana on 17 July 1981, on 22 November 1981 he was ordained by Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga.

On 21 June 1988 he was promoted to the rank of Coadjutor Bishop of Kampala.

On 8 February 1990, he succeeded Cardinal Nsubuga.

He was created and proclaimed Cardinal by St. John Paul II in the consistory of 26 November 1994, of the Title of S. Ugo (St. Hugh). He retired as Archbishop of Kampala, on 19 August 2006.

Cardinal Wamala participated in the conclave of April 2005, which elected Pope Benedict XVI.

