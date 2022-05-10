KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom have today unveiled the 2022 Kabaka Birthday Run kit at a press conference that was held at Bulange-Mengo, Buganda Kingdom Headquarters.

For the past 9 years, Airtel Uganda has sponsored the Kabaka Birthday run, an annual event to mark Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II birthday celebrations.

Just like the previous year, the 2022 run will be aimed at the fight of HIV/AIDs hence will be running under the theme, “Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child”, intended to drive awareness about HIV/AIDS and encourage men to be at the forefront by urging them to get tested, get treated and ultimately protect women against infection.

Going by the latest UNAIDS Data fact sheet, every week around 5000 young women aged 15–24 years become infected with HIV every week, and in sub-Saharan Africa, six in seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15–19 years are among girls. The statistics further reveal that Young women aged 15–24 years are twice as likely to be living with HIV than men.

Speaking during the press briefing, Airtel Uganda MD Manoj Murali saids this year marks 9 years of continued commitment toward Buganda kingdom, “a partnership we are proud of because of the positive impact it creates in the communities where we operate.”

“Beyond the run, we have participated in various initiatives like the annual Masaza Football tournament, the Kabaka’s coronation, among many other activities organized by the kingdom.”

“On behalf of Airtel Uganda, I would like to pledge our future commitment and support to the Buganda Kingdom as we strive to change the lives of Ugandans through such programs,” he added.

The kit unveiling event was graced by the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, who said that the campaign against HIV requires behavioral change and sharing of key information noting that, “The biggest weapon we need in this fight is information, information based on research that will uphold the UNAIDS mission to eliminate the virus spread by 2030, and to achieve this we must embark on sensitization drives like what we do through initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run.”

Owek. Mayiga added that, “We appreciate Airtel’s support over the years to the Kingdom and the entire country. We believe the contribution towards the run will greatly support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

Kits can be purchased at select Airtel Shops including; Airtel Shop New Taxi Park, Shoprite – Ben Kiwanuka, and Thobani Centre. Alternatively, one can use Airtel Money by dialing *185#, select payments, enter the amount plus their PIN to confirm the payment, and then pick their Kit at the mentioned points.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 3rd July 2022, and will be flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

“I would like to urge Ugandans who have used technology to change the lives of others to participate in the Airtel Uganda Needs More of You Campaign by sharing those stories to inspire others.” Manoj concluded.

Related