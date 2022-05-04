BULIISA – As Uganda draws closer to the 2025 first oil plan, Tilenga project managed by TOTAL Energies is right on schedule.

On Wednesday during a media tour to the 700-acre Tilenga project located in Bulisa and Nwoya, both in the Albertine region, it was evident that Total Energies alongside her contractors one being MotaEngil are effortlessly executing their duties.

On the site, a range of earthworks were witnessed, with trucks moving tonnes of excavated soil.

Edrisa Kwizera, the Tilenga Project Director for TotalEenergies said the work started by MotaEngil in June 2021 is on schedule. “So far, we are on schedule. We are confident we shall be on schedule with the first oil time plan,” he affirmed, noting that for now, they are doing earth and drainage works.

Kwizera also revealed that after the vegetation has been cleared, tarmac will be added to ready the Tilenga Project industrial area. He also noted that the Tilenga industrial area will house on the largest construction live-in camps in the country that is expected to shelter over 4000 workers, a drilling support base, construction support base to store construction and drilling equipment, and recreation facilities to keep the workers entertained during their stay at the camp.

Addressing environmental protection, Gloria Sebikari, the Manager, Corporate Affairs & Public Relations at Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) said water browsers have been created to avoid lots of dust. She also noted that drainages have been put in place to address floods during the rainy season.

Revealing that Tilenga will host the Central Processing Unit, Sebikari said the project will be used to clean the crude oil (separating gas, water and sand) before it is transported through the 95 kilometer pipeline to the main refinery in Kaabale, Hoima. From Kabaale, the crude will be processed and readied for exportation to Tanzania through the East African pipeline.

About the Tilenga Project

Tilenga is a big project. The project includes the following facilities:

i) Development of a Central Processing Facility (CPF) with capacity to process 190,000 barrels of oil and 700,000 barrels of total liquid per day.

ii) Drilling of over 426 wells (200 water injector wells, 196 oil producer wells, 2 polymer pilot wells and 28 reference wells) which are planned to be drilled on 31 well-pads.

iii) Over 160 kilometres of flow-lines which will transport crude oil and water from the wells to the CPF.

iv) 95 km 24-inch feeder pipeline which will transport the processed crude oil from the CPF in Buliisa to the export hub and Refinery in Kabaale in Hoima District.

v) Other supporting infrastructure include; Victoria Nile Crossing, Temporary and Permanent Operation Support Base camps and a Lake Water Abstraction Station.

Related