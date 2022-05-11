KAMPALA — The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) Uganda has organized the 11th annual Directors and Company Secretaries conference scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at the Protea Hotel in Kampala.

The blended conference will bring together several high profiles and reputable business leaders, entrepreneurs, and mentors from different sectors who will discuss and share their practical experiences focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

In partnership with KPMG, the one-day conference will be held under the theme: “ESG: Driving the Sustainability Agenda”.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala, Jane Okot P’ Bitek Langoya, Chairperson, ICSA Uganda – East Africa Region said issues around Environmental, Social and Governance are pertinent, especially at a time when several corporate organizations are facing increasing pressure to conduct their operations in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

“ESG is a system for how to measure the sustainability of a company or investment in three specific categories: environmental, social, and governance. Socially responsible investing, ethical investing, sustainable investing, and impact investing are more general terms,”

Ms. P’ Bitek Langoya said, noting that one of the major objectives of the conference is to sensitize people on how important is to businesses.

“The conference will guide participants on the ‘must-dos’ in relation to the ESG concept and further equip the participants with tools to further the ESG agenda,” she said, noting that experts will present on the ESG Concept including giving practical tips for developing the ESG strategies.

ESG concept means using Environmental, Social, and Governance factors to evaluate companies and countries on how far advanced they are with sustainability.

“Evidence shows that organizations that integrate ESG into their business and strategies have higher performance. Sustainability is the focus on the long-term survival of the organization. It requires organizations to balance their current requirements for operating their businesses in a manner that does not compromise the requirements for future generations,” she explained.

Mr. Peter Kyambadde, partner tax & Regulatory Services KPMG Uganda said KPMG recognizes that the world’s issues will not be solved by any one organization alone, which is why the global organization is building on its collaboration with external organizations.

Through alliances with ICSA, KPMG is co-creating new tools and solutions that will provide critical insights based on data that clients can use to map their ESG journeys and implement vital changes to meet their commitments.

KPMG is a global network of professional services firms with over 135,000 people working together to deliver value in more than 140 countries. It draws on its deep industry experience to provide Audit, Tax, and Advisory services.

Other sponsors of the event include the Vision Group, Centenary Bank, and Stanbic Bank.

For physical attendance, participants will be charged UGX 200,000, exhibition UGX. 300,000 while online participants will be UGX.120,000.

