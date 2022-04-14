ABIM – Vice President, Jessica Alupo has launched construction works for water harvesting and storage for agriculture production in Kanu Parish, Abim Sub-Country in Abim district, Karamoja Subregion.

The construction being implemented through the Ministry of Agriculture is part of the strategic plan to address water challenges and improve the food value chain and commercial agriculture in Teso and Karamoja.

Construction of these facilities includes dams, valley tanks, fish ponds, deep production wells, and overhead storage tanks, among others.

Upon completion, the facilities will provide water for livestock and crop resources.

Other similar facilities are being constructed in the districts of Kotido, Moroto, Amudat, Serere and Katakwi among others with additional facilities like solar-powered boreholes.

The works contain land clearing, land opening, ploughing, agro-processing, value addition and support to farm structures development as the government continues to address key water challenges in Karamoja sub-region.

Speaking at the launch, Alupo said water has remained one of the biggest challenges to pastoral communities in areas of Karamoja and some parts Teso Sub-regions; the reason the government has come out to avail such communities with sustainable water solutions.

