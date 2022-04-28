KAMPALA —The Vice President and Woman Member of Parliament for Katakwi district Jessica Alupo has asked Internal Auditors to intensify fight against corruption in the Country.

The VP said that Government of Uganda recognizes the importance of the Internal Auditing function and profession in contributing to the effective use of resources, reducing corruption, fraud and improving the ethical environment.

She said corruption has remained a challenge to National Development robbing nations and citizens of their hopes and dreams.

“Corruption is a multifaceted vice and practice which requires effective systems backed up with high levels of professionalism and national pride to fight it,” Alupo said, noting that Internal Auditors have the power to check the different vices impacting accountability, transparency and corruption as dictated by their profession.

She made the remarks while presiding over the 16th annual national Internal Audit conference organized by the Institute of Internal Auditors at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The conference was attended by hundreds of internal auditors-both physically and online. It was organised under the theme, “Rethinking organizational sustainability: Rising up to the challenge”

Alupo said the Government has demonstrated commitment the improvement of governance, accountability, and fight against corruption.

“With all the interventions government is implementing, we shall achieve the middle income status by 2026,”

She said to a big extent corruption is a centre of gravity which if broken, can enable all of us achieve the objectives talked about in many conferences across government bodies and agencies.

Alupo stressed that it’s important to know where corruption is, who and how it’s started so that it is fought from all angles from a wider spectrum.

She explained that by joining forces with Internal Auditors, government can eliminate corruption in this country and ultimately improve services delivery to all Ugandans.

“Closer collaboration with all other actors in the fight against corruption is important; including collective contribution of all professions,” Alupo said.

She pointed out some of the challenges that government is still facing in reforming public sector management and fighting corruption which include; weak accountability systems, collusion and syndicates and undue focus on processes rather than results.

Alupo said government of Uganda is committed to addressing all the bottlenecks to ensure faster and sustained economic growth necessary for the wellbeing of its people.

Several instruments aimed at strengthening governance and accountability are now place including;- the public finance management Act 2015, the local government Act, public procurement and disposal of public assets Act and financial institutions Act.

Others are;- anti-money laundering Act, Anti-corruption Act and Leadership code Act, all the above, Alupo said, are meant to strengthen governance and accountability in different sectors.

The Vice President said while internal audit function was introduced in central government under ministry of finance, the public finance management Act 2015, has introduced several reforms in internal audit in Uganda.

Key among them is the creation of the office of Internal Auditor General which oversees and coordinates the internal audit function of central and local governments.

Alupo re-echoed President Yoweri Museveni’s message during the 13th annual internal audit conference that, right attitude, trustworthiness and honesty are very important in the internal audit profession and skills come second.

While representing the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, State Minister for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite Kajik, also decried the obvious corruption that has continued to eat up our country.

She appealed to government to address the challenge of the increasing inflation in the Country and the high raising prices of goods and services.

She noted that the impact of global Covid-19 pandemic on our country and the world’s health and economic infrastructure was worse adding that it’s gratifying the auditors’ conference theme is discussing the issue of organizational sustainability.

“Indeed the sustainability of businesses and generally the growth in the private sector is at the core of not ensuring resilience of or country but also its recovery from the negative effects of COVID-19,” Anite said.

The President of the Institute of Internal Auditors Uganda Hussein Isingoma noted that auditors are aware that the NRM government is committed to improving service delivery by tackling corruption.

He lauded government for the continued recognition of the role of internal auditors.

The Institute of Internal Auditors will be celebrating 20years of successful existence this year.

The Institute has progressively grown their membership from 33 in 2002 to 786 to-date. It has also increased the number of professional Internal Auditors who are certified to 120.

Related