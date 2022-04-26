WASHINGTON —Popular Hollywood movie star Terrence Howard has sent birthday wishes to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba describing Uganda’s Land Forces Commander as “my friend”.

In a video on social media, Terrence who featured in top movies and TV Series including; Iron Man, Big Momma’s House, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Winnie Mandela and others expressed pleasure in soon meeting Muhoozi and deliver him a birthday gift.

“Gen. MK [Muhoozi Kainerugaba], happy 48th birthday my friend. Soon looking forward to coming down there [Uganda] to meeting you guys; and being able to bring you a gift that will be enduring and lasting gift, happy birthday again,” Terrence said.

Unconfirmed reports show that the Empire TV show star will be coming to Uganda mid this year to explore Uganda’s vast opportunities in the entertainment sector as well as in science and innovations.

As an African American, Howard will be coming to Uganda to as well connect with his motherland and share knowledge with local film industry.

The other movies where Howard has featured include Lackawanna Blues, Ray, The Best Man, Hustle and Flow, Pride, Four Brothers among others.

Gen. Muhoozi has held birthday celebrations in different regions across the country with the climax at State House with a dinner attended by Rwanda’s President, Gen. Paul Kagame.

Related