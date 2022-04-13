KAMPALA – Uganda National Oil Company Limited (UNOC) and Equity Bank Uganda Ltd have signed an MOU to support local communities in the oil and gas project areas.

The MoU was signed by the Equity Group Holdings Plc Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi and UNOC CEO, Proscovia Nabbanja at the Kampala Serena on the #OilConvention22 sidelines.

The MoU focuses on enterprise development and financial inclusion, clean energy use and environmental conservation, food and agriculture, education and leadership, and health programs.

In the MoU, farmers will be supported to supply items to the oil and gas sub-sector and elsewhere.

Financial literacy especially women and youth, financial access, sponsorship for short courses and industry certification programs and support to vocational institutes students are part of the MoU activities.

After signing the MoU, Nabbanja emphasised the company’s commitment to national content.

The partnership, according to her, is another opportunity to achieve more through collaboration.

