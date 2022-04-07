KAMPALA – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), a body responsible for the development, promotion and enforcement of national standards has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono to promote Standardisation and Quality Assurance in Institutions of Higher Learning.

The MoU is intended at undertaking research to support the development of standardization, participation in technical committees involved in writing standards and administration of course units in quality standards to students.

It is also aimed at mentorship and attachment of students to UNBS quality infrastructure, joint implementation of projects to support standardization work and participation in awareness and sensitization activities to promote quality standards.

UNBS boss Mr. David Livingstone Ebiru said that the Bureau intends to promote quality culture by mainstreaming quality standards in education curricula of Institutions of Higher Learning, especially Universities and Tertiary Institutions.

According to him, students are the future Innovators, Industrialists and Entrepreneurs who must appreciate the importance of quality standards as a tool for competition and market access of products, given that the global focus of consumers is the demand for safe and quality products.

The UCU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi, pledged full support to ensure the objectives of the collaboration are met.

“We are ready to work with UNBS in developing standardization curricular, trainings in short courses, research, and internship opportunities for our students to ensure that the standards of this country are upheld,” said Prof. Mushengyezi.

The MoU with UCU is one of the many collaborations and partnerships the Bureau has to promote the uptake of quality standards in everyday life in order to increase the competitiveness of Ugandan goods and services both locally and internationally.

