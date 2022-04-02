LUWEERO – A section of Uganda Breweries staff members on Friday planted over 1200 trees at Bethany Land Institute at Nandere Parish, near Bombo in Luweero District as part of the Running Out of Trees (ROOTs) programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Water and Environment with support from organisations in the private sector such as UBL, Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mogas and Tree Adoption Uganda among others.

The activity is part of the brewery’s sustainability efforts in light of the Society 2030: Spirit of Progress of Agenda. Under ROOTs, 40 million trees are expected to be planted (representing the population of Uganda at the time of inception) by 2025.

Bethany Land Institute (BLI) was founded by three Priest friends, Frs. Emmanuel Katongole, Cornelius Ssempala and Anthony Zachary Rweza as a response to some of the challenges affecting society including food insecurity and environmental degradation.

UBL staff planted the trees in Lazarus Forest, a 162-acre natural forest which serves as a base for ecological education and reforestation at the Institute.

The exercise was in collaboration with Tree Adoption Uganda who will help to map all the trees planted and monitor them till they’re fully grown. The trees add on the close to 4 million trees planted only this year as part of the ROOTs campaign.

UBL Sustainability and Communications Manager Suleiman Ngondi, who led the staff to the planting exercise appreciated the staff that withstood the scorching sun to plant the trees and help reafforest the area.

“I thank our members of staff that took part in the exercise, the team at Tree Adoption Uganda that coordinated the planting exercise and Bethany Land Institute who welcomed and hosted us for a full day. With simple gestures like these and commitment, we shall realize our goal of planting the 40 million trees even before 2025,” Ngondi said.

Trees are very important to our livelihood as they contribute to the environment by improving air quality and providing the air we breathe, help in conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife.

“Uganda Breweries is committed to supporting environmental conservation efforts because the future depends on how we treat mother earth now. After completing 75 years in existence, the only way we can guarantee the next 75 is if we take care of our environment today. Join us!”

