RUBIRIZI – lionesses killed – UWA is investigating the circumstances under which three lionesses were electrocuted in Kyangabukama village in Rubirizi District.

The Authority spokesperson Bashir Hangi confirmed the incident and told the press that the wild beasts were electrocuted at 9 pm on Monday.

According to him, the wild beasts were passing through the community land in Kyangabukama and were electrocuted when they touched an electric fence enclosing Irunga Safaris Lodge gardens.

Hangi added that the lionesses, one adult and two sub-adults, were killed instantly.

He told the press that they have dispatched an investigation before and a postmortem was conducted before they were transported to Mweya to dispose off the carcasses.

This is the first of its kind in the Queen Elizabeth Conservation area.

Yusuf Mugisa, a resident in the area, said that he was informed by his children that lions were coming before they ran inside for their dear lives.

Mugisa added that after a few minutes, they heard the lions screaming and when they walked outside, they saw two lions were already dead.

He explained that he immediately notified UWA at Rubirizi offices and they arrived at 10 pm and kept at the scene until morning.

The area Vice-Chairperson, Elizabeth Nalukwago regretted the incident.

Nalukwago acknowledged that the Country has lost a lot since the wild beasts are a real attraction to the tourists.

Earlier this month, residents in villages of Kobushera and Rwabaragi, Mpeefu Sub County Kagadi district were attacked by a stray lion that had killed a number of livestock and injured several people before it was gunned down.

The lion was shot by a UPDF soldier in an attempt to save his colleague who it had attacked and injured severely.

