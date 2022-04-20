KAMPALA – National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) boss Joseph Kabuleta has revealed that the issues affecting Ugandans across the 14 regions are the same and they have sadly not been addressed by the ruling government.

Kabuleta who was speaking at the NEED delegates’ conference he convened at Serena Conference Centre in Kampala on April 18 said it is incumbent upon Ugandans to set themselves free of these recurrent problems.

NEED convened representatives from all the 14 regions in the first of the kind conference. Kabuleta said they brought together people from all regions to know what is taking place in other regions of Uganda and discuss the common problems to mitigate solutions.

The former Presidential candidate 2021 said the current regime has put up a system with intention of keeping the majority of Ugandans in poverty. This, he said is because it will be easy to run the country by their strings since everybody is poor and that is why they are arrogant and speak with confidence.

“Issues disturbing the people are the same, it is just the languages that differ. The resources are not given to the locals. We want to build a system from the grass root, we shall put out and document from the issues discussed in this conference from each region for action,” he said.

According to Kabuleta, through the conference, NEED opened the people’s eyes to know that Uganda is a country endowed with a number of resources, more reason people should not be poor.

“We are going to unite our people for development. We have been fragmented to benefit one person but us coming together will put an end to this. We have held symposiums in the different regions that form this and have seen the same problems all through.”

He added: “What I found while going around this country, is that Uganda is the only country with people languishing in stinking poverty but seated on wealthy natural resources benefiting a small group of people. Those people actually believe they own the country and they see us as squatters. They completely think they own us, they divided Uganda among themselves.”

The former sports journalist shared that Ugandans have the opportunity to finally get their country back into their hands and even be stakeholders in it.

He explained that the regime has leveraged fear and intimidation to frustrate Ugandans because of the greedy managers of this country that have instilled hateful divisions which may breed a different scaring scenario.

Renowned Muslim scholar Imam Idi Kasozi who was also among the key speakers noted that due to poor management of Uganda by those in power, the present regime has turned religious leaders into beggars and pupates who work for them instead of working and uplifting their subordinates.

He urged leaders to rediscover themselves by changing their mindsets.

