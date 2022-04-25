KIRINYA – Thousands of Christians on Sunday stormed St. John’s Church of Uganda Kirinya in Luzira Archdeaconry to witness the colourful opening and consecration of the modern magnificent Church which has been under construction for the last eight years.

Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira accompanied by clergy and Lay Readers from Namirembe and beyond presided over the official consecration.

In his remarks, Bishop Luwalira highly appreciated the Christians of Kirinya Parish who contributed 98% of the construction budget for the commitment and the love of doing God’s work. He prayed for God’s intervention in their businesses and struggles as a reward of serving Him.

In a special way he thanked the Parish Priest

Rev. Nalumenya and his team for the visionary

leadership and team work which birthed one of the most beautiful and magnificent churches in the Diocese. The Bishop saluted him for being obedient to God’s calling who revealed to him

the need for Church expansion due to the increasing number of worshippers in the area.

The Bishop however reminded the christians that the Church should be used to reach to as many people as possible with the salvation gospel. He said the mission of the Church requires obedience for God’s spiritual empowerment to realize His calling of fishing many to God.

Ven Canon Moses Banja the Archdeacon of Luzira also hailed the Parish Priest for the good work being done in the Parish.

The Parish Priest thanked each and every body who supported the realization of having this modern Church. He added that God who oversaw the completion of the Church, will enable the completion of other projects under construction including the children’s Church and youth centre, the clergy house etc.

The highly attended function was embraced by the Diocesan Secretary Rev. Canon Henry Segawa, the Diocesan treasurer and Archdeacon of Mengo Ven Canon Isaac Membe Kijjambu, Ven. Kiwanuka of Gayaza Archdeaconry, Rev Canon Nelson Kaweesa former Diocesan Secretary, Diocesan Heads of Departments including Rev. Frobia of Estates, Mrs. Deborah Kaweesa for Children's Ministry and Mr. Lule Tefeero for the Youth.

Clergy from Kampala Diocese, West Buganda, Busoga etc also attended.

