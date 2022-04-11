NTUNGAMO – Mbarara’s finest Reegan Muhairwe better known by his stage name Ray G will on Easter Sunday treat Ntungamo locals to a fun filled celebration dubbed ‘Easter Festival’.

The Nina Omusheshe singer will be gracing the festival that will take place at the famous hangout spot in the district dubbed Mabunu market. He will perform alongside other acts from the western region like T-Paul, Shine Omukiga, Eng. Jovan, Jose Josey, DJ Mats and will be hosted by Valentine Kachaina.

Revellers at the festival will also stand a chance to win up to Sh1,000,000 in dance competitions. Entrance will be UGX. 5000 which will come with a soft drink.

Over time, Mabunu Market, an enterprising community project has changed the face of Ntungamo district. According to Joshua Tayebwa, the dream bearer of Mabunu Market, the market is unique in a way that people come and feel at home to trade, buy stuff, relax and make merry. The locals drive the market, they own the project and control it, by organising all its facets.

“The surrounding area has also grown. Previously, an acre of land was UGX. 5million but now it has more than doubled because people have seen opportunities around. It has also changed how people think about villages, no one knew a year ago that this place would be having more than 15000 gathering every Saturday.”

The previous event that was held at the venue was the February 14 Valentines fete that had lovers all over thronging the place to have a good time. Many people who turned out for the fete, confessed having had a good time at the venue which was fun filled with a lot of performances from artists.

“The market is growing and we are continuing to support it until the foreseeable future. We have so far achieved what we wanted, the talk ability of the place and everyone knowing it. Right now when I organise an event here, people turn out in big numbers,” Mr Tayebwa said.

