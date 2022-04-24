KAMPALA – Rwandan president Paul Kagame has arrived in Uganda.

He touched down at Entebbe Airport around 3:30 pm and was received, by among others, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who he has reportedly come to attend his 48th birthday dinner at State House.

First Son and UPDF commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kainerugaba celebrated his birthday on Saturday at Cricket Oval Lugogo.

Earlier the two flags of Rwanda and Uganda had gone up alongside each other about an hour before Kagame’s landing. This symbolised an imminent visit by Rwanda’s head of state.

This is President Kagame’s first visit to Uganda since March 15, 2018.

Speaking at celebrations to mark his birthday celebration, Muhoozi told a mammoth crowd of supporters that the event has shown there is a big number of youths in the country that he said ought to be put at the forefront by government in its programs.

“This MK@48 movement is teaching Ugandans is that there is a very strong and vibrant youth movement in this country. It is the strongest force in Uganda right now. All they need is serious attention,” Lt Gen Muhoozi said amid cheer from his supporters.

“It is imperative that all of us in all positions of leadership recognize it and start solving the problems of the youths and look into their interests.”

The Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF who also doubles as the Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations said it is high time government looked into the issues affecting youths.

“Two things I know about youths is that they like sports and entertainments. We need to invest in sports facilities in this country. The youths have too much energy that if you leave them idle, they will become a problem. Let us rehabilitate our stadiums and give youths what they want. Let us invest in music and film industry. All the arts will go a long way in solving the problems of youths,” he said.

