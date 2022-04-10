MUBENDE – The police in Mubende are investigating the circumstances under which a police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting.

The deceased is NO. 50492 PC Atoo Agwayi James attached to Mubende police station.

Police spokesperson in Wamala, Asp Racheal Kawala says preliminary findings show that on Sunday, Atoo returned from duty at around 10:00 am and went to his place of residence at Mubende police barracks for breakfast and personal admin before he shot himself.

“…..at around 1:00 pm, gunshots were heard coming out of his residence which attracted the attention of officers who were in the barracks. They immediately rushed to his place only to find that the door was closed from inside, prompting them to break into the house,” Kawala said in a statement.

“Upon gaining entry, the officers found PC Atoo lying helpless but still breathing and they rushed him to Mubende referral hospital for medical attention where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” she added.

She says that a team of officers led by the DPC Mubende visited, examined and documented the scene of the crime and the SMG rifle number Ug police 565815228/ 34868, cartridges and ammunition have been recovered from the deceased’s house.

“The rifle was found lying on his chest with the safety catch open.”

She added, “Eight cartridge casings and six live ammunition were found scattered on his mattress.”

The deceased’s body has been handed over to Mubende hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.

“We would like to encourage our officers, that in case of concerns/ challenges they should always speak up before it is too late.”

Related