KAMPALA – Police in Wandegeya have arrested two Ministry of Agriculture workers to help with the investigation of fire outbreak at the ministry’s stores located along Buganda Road.

The duo is identified as one Ajambo Jerry and Namusimbi Eunice both cleaners.

The fire broke out at about 11am.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman says they responded at the scene on time and are currently dealing with the situation.

“Preliminary information gathered by the officers indicates that the storekeepers always burn rubbish every Sunday and it is suspected the wind could have blown the fire inside the store since the burning point is close to the stores.”

“Efforts to put out the fire completely are on. More details will be availed as soon as possible.”

