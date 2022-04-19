KAMPALA – Reports from all our jurisdictions indicate that the festivities were generally peaceful without any incidents of major security significance, police have said, commending their security personnel for effectively securing the Easter holiday.

Police Spokesperson, Enanga Fred said on Tuesday that at least millions of Christians gathered in churches and other places of worship across the country to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and observe the Easter holiday.

He thanked all religious leaders for working with security teams to ensure the safety and security of churchgoers and well-wishers.

“Our territorial teams across the country also worked with events’ organisers and promoters and successfully policed all music shows and concerts, at major venues. There were no untoward incidents, apart from an authorised event that took place at Calendar Guest House, which was attended by more than 1000 people, without proper security arrangements. The Guest House dealt informally, with the area OC without the knowledge of the DPC and RPC.”

As a result, Enanga said several revellers were attacked, mugged and robbed of their mobile phones and other valuables.

“Disciplinary action has been taken against the OC. The promoters involved in organising the unauthorised event, have also been summoned for interview and statement recording.”

