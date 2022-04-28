MUKONO – The Uganda Police Muslim fraternity on Wednesday donated Ramadhan (Iftar) items to the community to enable them to break their fast.

The assortment of food items was distributed to the Muslim community of Kiwango, Kasayi and Nakagere mosques in Mukono District. This was done in partnership with Salaam TV.

The items range from sugar, rice, cooking oil, wheat flour and maize flour which are commonly used during this holy month of Ramadhan.

ACP Hajji Sulaiman Kilungi who represented the Inspector General of Police noted that the move is a sign of unity and appreciation from the Police.

“We work hand in hand with Wanainchi and in this Ramadhan, we decided to share the little we have as a sign of togetherness,” he said.

Hajji Kalungi added that “Our community was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and most of us are finding it hard to break the fast, especially during this holy month. That’s why we are here to share the little we get with our people.”

He was flanked by a team of officers including ASP Aisha Kayongo and ASP Mary Nankinga.

The items were received by Muslim leaders from the three mosques who appreciated the timely gesture occasioned by Police and prayed for the Almighty Allah to bless the act.

