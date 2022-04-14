KAMPALA – The German Federal Police has on Thursday donated 12 motorcycles to the Uganda Police Force Directorate of Forensic Services.

The donation was recieved by the Chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye on behalf of the Inspector General of Police at a function held at police headquarters in Naguru.

Recieving the motorcycles, AIGP Kasingye thanked the German police for their continued support to the police, and pledged to put the equipment donated to better use for proper service delivery to the public.

This is not the first time the German Police is supporting the Uganda police force, they have previously donated Cameras, forensic equipment, and vehicles among others.

On top of donations, the German police have also been able to train some Ugandans in photography and finger print examination examination and narcotic drug detection among others.

