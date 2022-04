KAMPALA – UPDF commander of land forces and First son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has on Saturday celebrated his 48th birthday with a huge party at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The party attended by several government officials, UPDF Commanders, musicians and partygoers started with a run from Kololo ceremonial ground in the morning.

Below are some of the pictures of the event.

Credit: Nile Post

