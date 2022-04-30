KAMPALA — The Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Chris Baryomunsi who is also the patron of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has urged PR professionals to keep a keen eye on the industry changing dynamics.

Baryomunsi also commended PRAU, the umbrella association of all PR practioners in Uganda for its role in building relations with the media and thus maintaining a healthy communication cycle.

The minister who was speaking during PRAU annual symposium held at Hotel Africana in Kampala pledged to support PRAU and urged members to work together to better the country.

“When you work together as a profession, you can benefit from training and capacity building well as if you were alone you may not be able to achieve this,” Dr. Baryomunsi said.

Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to Treasury, said the success of an organization depends on how much and how well they communicate and reminded practitioners of the role of the media which he said is a powerful tool in shaping public opinion.

Mr. Ggoobi who delivered a keynote address said that the media has the power to influence minds, ideas, behaviours and the attitude of the masses.

He encouraged PR professionals to understand drivers of editorial policy of media houses so that they can better represent their organizations and inform their communications strategy.

On his part, Mr. Stephen Mwanga, the PRAU President reminded the Public Relations practitioners that in order to carry out their jobs effectively, they must appreciate and be loyal to their jobs and be quick-witted and also informed.

‘The success of organizations is heavily hinged on how well their PR is handled. We are convinced that this symposium sets a clear path of where the industry needs to focus on for us to further professionalize public relations practice in the country,’ Mr. Mwanga said— also reiterating that the PR industry requires an all-encompassing approach to discuss some of the challenges the industry continues to grapple with.

Key among others, he highlighted dis/misinformation arising from the use of social media.

Muwanga also said the association is also in pursuit of statutory recognition to that effect.

The National PR Symposium is a concept birthed by the current PRAU Governing Council led by the current President, Stephen Mwanga.

The main purpose was to lay a platform onto which all communication professionals and key PR stakeholders in Uganda would meet to dialogue on pertinent issues relating to the communication trade in Uganda; aimed at strengthening the communication profession in Uganda.

