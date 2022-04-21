GULU – The National Unity Platform – NUP has called on their members interested to fill vacant Omoro county in the by-election to express interest.

The position fell vacant after the death of former Speaker and area representative Jacob Oulanyah on March 20, 2022, in Seattle, the USA where he was battling cancer.

Now Ms. Mercy Walukamba, party chairperson has said that party members who are willing and qualified to fill the position should express interest from Wednesday 20th April 2022 to Friday 22nd April 2022 at 12:00 noon.

“All interested Members are requested to submit written applications to the Party Regional Office in Gulu City or by email at emcnup@gmail.com.”

On Tuesday, the ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) endorsed the son of the late Ojok Andrew Oulanyah to replace his father for the same.

President Yoweri Museveni while chairing the meeting in Rwakitura ordered other members who wanted the party flag for the position to step down.

Secretary to the Electoral Commission Leonard Mulekwah, recently in a statement said that the by-election will take place on May 26, 2022, at the designated polling stations in Omoro constituency, Omoro District.

Oulanyah was buried on Friday 8th April 2022.

Related

Continue Reading