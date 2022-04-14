KAMPALA — A group of youth leaders under their umbrella association, the Pan-African Youth Union met and held talks with the Presidential Advisor on Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala and the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi ahead of the much-anticipated forum.

Mr. Jacob Eyeru, the Chairperson Uganda National Youth Council who was in company of his deputy Oliver Mutesi,

Bening Ahmed Wiisichong Secretary General and Roy Sasaka Tetewa CEO National Youth Council led the delegation for the meeting held in preparation for Pan-African Youth Forum to be hosted in Uganda next year.

The forum is expected to bring together youth leaders from the different National Youth Councils across the continent.

“I have committed to hosting all the 47 National Youth Councils next year to have a Pan-African Youth forum here; we are hosting legitimate youth leaders of our continent to begin getting involved in conversations of taking African forward,” Mr. Eyeru said, noting that there wouldn’t be a better place to launch the Pan-African Youth forum than Uganda since Uganda is the pivot of Pan-Africanism and President Museveni beats any leader on the continent in advancing for the same.

“Our President is out advancing for Pan-Africanism but the young people must support the head of State in the direction that he is taking. I insisted that the National Youth Councils of African get hosted here next year,” Eyeru said.

During the meeting hosted by the Presidential Advisor on Children and Youth Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, noted that government will offer all the necessary support towards the event as well as pushing the agenda of uniting the youth across the continent.

Nakiwala said that the NRM government believe in Pan-Africanism and all policies and guidelines developed must have a component of Pan-Africanism.

“It’s not enough to say that you are a young person it is more important to be strategic as a young person and to be a purposeful and to have the skills that are needed,” Nakiwala said.

Nakiwala noted that Uganda is driving a youth inclusion agenda, also cooperated in leadership right from the grassroot.

The Presidential advisor promised to offer all the relevant support to ensure a successful event of the Pan-African Youth form come next year.

“Given the journey since 1962, the struggle has been empowerment, world over the job market is shrinking we want to ensure that the peace and the freedom we have translates into the well being of the people by increasing house hold income through the youth since they form the majority,” Nakiwala said.

Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs said hosting the forum next year is on a welcome note.

“We shall rally behind the youth council so as to pull off a successful event.”

The Secretary General Pan-African Youth Union, Bening Ahmed Wiisichong appreciated the Ugandan leaders for the support offered as well as Uganda’s continued efforts towards a cooperated Africa.

“As young people we identify with Uganda because of the role the country has played to always lead the integration process. The PAN-African youth Union is aimed at bringing together youth Councils across African, this we do by harmonizing the efforts across the board,” Wiisichong said.

Others in attendance of the meeting were diaspora leaders from Canada headed by Fred Kinene the Chairman NRM chapter in Canada.

