KAMPALA — MultiChoice Uganda in partnership with Uganda Communications Commission for its final road show training took to MUBS Mbarara to teach students on how to earn through filmmaking while using their smartphones.

The one-day training attracted students from different courses interested in learning how films are brought to life and how indeed they can start small with just their smartphones.

While introducing the masterclass to the students Mitchel Mwesiga the PR and Publicity Assistant MultiChoice Uganda urged the students to embrace the opportunity brought to their place of convenience.

“The general demand for entertainment world over is on an increase. Each year we have 365 days and 24hrs to produce and showcase films to viewers. Therefore, an opportunity to tap into this demand is available for each student interested in learning how to make films.”

He further encouraged the students to start with the devices they have rather than look at starting big which in most cases hinders those talented and with passion.

“The reason we have come here today is to teach you have to use low budget equipment like your smartphones as you grow in the industry prior to using advanced equipment which in most cases is quite costly.” Mwesiga mentioned.

The trainer of the masterclass Cissy Nalumansi an alumni of the MultiChoice Talent Factory taught the students on how to script their story, with intrigue to captivate viewers as well as how to get shots and angles with different applications that the students can take advantage of.

In a bid to further show the community in Mbarara how indeed local films have transformed, an award-winning film KEMI was screened in the town for all to view and enjoy a story told by a Ugandan

This training was the final upcountry filmmaking training as Multichoice and Uganda Communications Commission gears up for the Uganda Film festival which will be award and recognize local talent in the industry.

