KAMPALA — Movit Products Limited has on Saturday, April 30, extended support to the Muslim fraternity through Kibuli Mosque ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a festival that celebrates the end of Ramadan in the Islam faith.

Speaking at the handover, Mr. Eric Karungi, the Regional Business Manager said that Movit Products has had a long-term working relationship with the Muslim fraternity—noting that the company recognizes the importance of observing Ramadhan and the value of giving and sharing.

The items donated include Rice, Sugar, Maize Flour, Cooking Oil, Wheat Flour and Washing Soap.

According to the holy Quran, Allah will double fold the reward of the charity giver, as seen in Al Hadid: 18 which says; “Verily those who give alms–be they men or women, -and give Allah a beautiful loan shall be repaid after increasing it many times; and theirs shall be a generous reward.” Thank you for allowing us to partake of this blessings.

Worldwide, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with a big feast, charity, gift exchanges and visiting of friends and family. For many Muslims, Eid is the culmination of a 30-day fasting period in which they seek more guidance from Allah.

Sheikh Abudu Salam Mutyaaba, Executive Imaam Kibuli Mosque, commended the staff and management of Movit for not tiring in doing good especially during Ramadhan.

“On behalf of fellow believers, we wish to express our gratitude to you for the investment you continue to make during Ramadhan when many need it. This is the sixth when you’re donating to us and we’re extremely so happy”.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Muslim year, during which strict fasting is observed from dawn to sunset. The common practice during Ramadan includes a pre-dawn meal before the fast called the “suhur”, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is the “Iftar”.

Muslims also engage in increased prayer and charity during Ramadhan.

