KAMPALA – Former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagugulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lauded the celebrated journalist Frank Walusimbi for his high professionalism while at NTV Uganda.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, NTV Uganda revealed that their longest-serving and most experienced journalists had anchored his last bulletin, the popular show ‘NTV Akawungezi’ at the station.

“Frank Walusimbi anchored his last NTV Akawungeezi bulletin today. He has served the station for over 15 years and we believe that his work with us including shows like Tuwaye and EbigamboTebitta have positively impacted many. Thank you, Frank and we wish you the best,” the station posted on socials.

Walusimbi, also known for fluent Luganda has worked with Nation Media for over 15 years having joined in 2006.

“This is the last bulletin I am anchoring. Who knows in future, God willing, whether I will make a return? Thank you for standing with me,” he said.

In his message through Twitter, Mr. Wine also NUP Party President said: Thank you Frank WALUSIMBI for a job well done as a journalist and news anchor all these years. Thank you for your competence, professionalism and always according respect to the viewers. Always warmed by your calmness, composure & fluency. Wish you the best in your next endeavours.”

Walusimbi joined NTV Uganda at its inception in 2006 and anchored his first news bulletin on 25th December 2006.

His calmness, composure, superior Luganda dialect, and so much more have made him stand out in the pack for many talented journalists over the years.

Some of his colleagues had this to say.

“A giant takes a break from the Newsroom. All the best in your new journey FrankWALUSIMBI,” said Herbert Zziwa.

Sudhir Byaruhanga said, “Today our celebrated news anchor Frank WALUSIMBI has done his last bulletin of Akawungenzi after 15 years of hard work and a high level of professionalism. We wish him all the best in his next assignment.”

Walter Mwesigye said, “I first interacted with Frank WALUSIMBI in 2013 during the @IMChallengeug, I was a rookie joining Journalism, he liked our presentation and about a year later we were colleagues at office for a whole 9 years. As you sign out, I wish you luck and thankful 4 all I learnt from you.”

Lynda Ddane said, “Still don’t really have words to say ? but rest assured; you will be missed Frank WALUSIMBI at NTV Uganda. God bless you in your new journey & endeavors.”

