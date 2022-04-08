OMORO – The father of fallen former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has insisted that his son did not die of natural causes as it is claimed but was rather poisoned.

Oulanyah was pronounced dead at a hospital in Seattle, USA, where he has been battling life on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Giving a speech at his son’s burial on Friday, Mzee Nathan L’okori said, “I am not mourning in vain. I want to state clearly that Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned. He told me. The doctors tried to deal with the poison. It affected his health so badly that he could not recover.”

This is the second time L’Okori claiming his son died of poisoning.

A day after death of Oulanyah, his father came out to say, “I know very well that he was poisoned, and whatever somebody will say tomorrow should not distort the information we now have…. I don’t want somebody to bring their politics here,” Daily Monitor quoted Mr L’Okori.

Mr L’Okori further disclosed that Oulanyah revealed the cause of his illness, which suddenly began manifesting publicly after he became a Speaker last May before he travelled for specialised medical care abroad.

“He told me certain things, I know them very well,” he said.

Recall that also the Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana II called for a comprehensive investigation into the cause of death of Oulanyah.

“We cannot pretend that all is well because now we have more questions than answers. We continue to ask why our Children die shortly after elevation to positions of power,” he said

“We hear that he was poisoned, this rumour we cannot confirm but we have questions. Is poison now an elimination method in this country? Who is behind it, is it an individual or company?” he said.

Mzee L’okori at the burial said he expected the President to be there in person.

“Other duties have not allowed him to be here. Tell him that the government of Uganda should complete the house that Oulanyah was constructing.”

He also tasked Oulanyah’s successor Anita Among to take care of him like his son did.

“Madam Speaker you are now occupying Jacob Oulanyah’s chair. Jacob was like a father to us. You now have to take up that position and play the role of the parent to me.”

Francis Emuna, Oulanyah’s brother revealed that he was supposed to go for bone marrow transfusion but it was too late.

“I was stopped by some people. Maybe I would have helped my brother. That person who stopped me, you have seen what has happened here. Jacob is “alive”.

Atim Oulanyah, Oulanyah’s daughter said “Jacob Oulanyah was a family man who put us first. He was a man with his priorities in check. He would pause whatever he was doing to visit us at school on our birthdays. The other students felt that he was a “cool” person”

“My father left us with no debts or pending expenses, no gruelling burdens we have to carry besides the task of filling his shoes. We will unite as a family and country to achieve the Uganda he wanted.”

