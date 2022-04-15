LWEERA – There has been a road accident on Masaka road on Friday morning involving popular Global bus and a Cater Diana.

According to police, the accident involving a global bus registration number UAX 283A and a Canter registration number UBJ 648J happened at around 1040hrs in the morning.

Faridah Nampiima, Traffic police spokesperson said that Global bus was traveling from Kampala to Mbarara while the Canter was from an opposite direction heading to Kampala.

“The global bus in the process of giving way to the canter which was overtaking reckless, went off road and over turned injuring three people.”

“The injured have been rushed to nearby clinics for first aid treatment,” she added.

Nsmpiima said that Canter has been impounded and the driver arrested.

Related