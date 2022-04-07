KAMPALA —Gen. Yoweri Museveni has promoted a total of 76 UPDF officers to different ranks.

Army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said in a statement that the highest ranking officer among those promoted was Col Abdul Rugumayo.

Rugumayo is the deputy commander of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) and has been elevated Brigadier.

Gen Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces also promoted 62 Captains to Major rank.

He also elevated 13 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and the UPDF congratulate the officers for the well-deserved promotions,” said Brig Kulayigye.

The latest promotions come three months after the president who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces promoted a total of 500 UPDF officers.

The promotions done in January this year saw three officers promoted from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 officers from Captain to Major.

According to the leadership of the Ugandan army, by promoting its officers, the UPDF is on the right path to professionalization.

