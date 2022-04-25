KAMPALA – Pursuant to Article 148 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the Judicial Service Commission has appointed 35 officers to the office of Chief Magistrate in acting capacity in the Judiciary Service.

The appointment of these 35 Chief Magistrates brings the total number of Judicial Officers in this category to 74. This appointment constitutes the largest number of Judicial Officers ever appointed in this category by the Commission in one go.

According to Maria Theresa Nabulya, JSC Communications Officer, the recruitment is in fulfillment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have Chief Magistrates deployed at every District in the Country, to improve access to Justice to the people.

The appointed Chief Magistrates will work in acting capacity for a period of 1 (One) year during which they will be appraised on a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPI s) set by the

Commission and the Judiciary to assess their performance before confirmation into the Judiciary Service on permanent and pensionable basis for this position.

