MASAKA – The Police at Wamatovu in Katende are investigating a road accident that claimed four lives along the Masaka- Kampala highway.

The accident that happened on Sunday 17th at around 2015hrs involved motor vehicle registration number UBB 288W a fuso box body, a motorcycle registration number UDG 002S Bajaj Boxer, and Premio registration number UAV 137E.

Faridah Nampiima, traffic police spokesperson revealed that the deceased yet to be identified include one female adult, one female juvenile and two male adults including the rider.

“Three unknown victims were rushed to various unknown clinics for medical attention.”

“Investigations are underway to establish what caused the accident. The motorcycle and the premio involved have been towed and parked at Mpigi Police station as efforts to remove the Fuso box body that is loaded with cement is underway,” she added in a statement.

Police appealed to all drivers and road users traveling from upcountry back from Easter Holidays to drive with discipline on the road.

