KAMPALA – The ruling National Resistance Movement – NRM party Secretary-General Richard Todwong has told medical doctors and all those in the profession to prioritize the prevention of diseases instead of treatment, saying that it will keep the population healthy and reduce government spending on the procuring drugs.

Todwong said this on Friday while he was addressing medical students of Makerere University during their scientific conference organized by the Federation of Uganda Medical Students Association (FUMSA).

“The government has been prioritizing prevention of diseases caused by a change in lifestyle by preaching behavioural change than cure because it has been very expensive to sustain treatment of patients in our hospitals.”

“Since the population has confidence in you (doctors and nurses), I implore you to use that opportunity to advise them, especially youth to shun risky behaviours that expose them to contracting diseases which may cost them their future dreams,” Todwong said.

He added that “the bulk of work in hospitals emanates from basic practices that people unknowing undertake yet if advised early enough can be averted.”

The secretary-general also noted that whereas Universities release thousands of graduates into the already narrow job market, unfortunately, the majority of the graduates get out of their training institutions without the required skills hence an increase in unemployment among youths.

He, therefore, called upon training institutions to focus more on imparting skills to their students before they are released into the competitive job market.

“I advise that you spend your time on getting required skills and the best qualifications such that in case you miss out on government jobs, the private sector can take you up,” Todwong told medical students who were gathered in the University Central Teaching Facility conference Hall.

Before SG Todwong’s arrival, the University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe opened the conference and urged students to uphold professional ethics in their noble profession and serve humanity diligently.

