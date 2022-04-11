KAMPALA — The Uganda Electoral Commission has started displaying lists of verified and administrative units (Villages/Cells and Parishes/Wards) countrywide in preparation for the Women Councils and Committee Elections.

Mr. Paul Bukenya, the spokesperson Electoral Commission said effective Monday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the commission will display the lists of verified administrative units for public viewing at the division and sub county headquarters in the respective cities and districts countrywide.

The display exercise according to Mr. Bukenya will be conducted during working hours throughout the above period including weekends under the direct supervision of the respective division and sub-county elections supervisors.

The exercise. Bukenya, a said is to enable the public to confirm that only existing administrative units (villages/cells and parishes/wards) and those created by April 9 2021 by way of a statutory instrument are included on the list.

“This will also enable the public to check for the correctness/accuracy of the details of their respective administrative units, that is, the parish/ward and village/cell and enable them to confirm that the administrative units are correctly located within their respectful and rightful sub-county/town council/municipal division and parish/ward,” he said.

He said any objection against the inclusion or omission of an administrative unit (village/cell or parish/ward) shall be raised to the respective district/city returning officer through the division/sub-county supervisor using the forms provided by the EC.

After the display exercise, Bukenya said the commission will produce the final list of administrative units which will be disseminated to all stakeholders by May 13 2022.

“All persons participating in the display exercise shall be required to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the government of Uganda and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Related