KAMPALA —Popular city comedian Patrick Salvado has left many of his fans in tears after announcing his departure from seasoned radio station, Sanyu FM.

The comedian made this announcement in a lengthy Facebook post narrating his journey to the job and the reasons why he is calling it quits.

The comedian disclosed that he was lured to take on the job after receiving an unexpected call from Rajiv Ruparelia asking the former what he thought about working on radio.

According to Salvado, given the fact that the world was under lockdown, it was a job he had been contemplating, to the extent of writing a couple of application letters to a number of radio station.

On June 11th, 2020, Salvado had his first radio day at Sanyu FM, and fast forward to 2022, and he is hanging up his mic.

The comedian further discloses that he is calling it quits because after the official reopening of the economy, his love for standup comedy, his first love to be precise, was born, thus implying that he would have to be away from the show in most cases.

Salvado further notes that it would be unfair to his coworkers, Dedan and Yvonne, the company, and the group MD since radio is a full-time job that requires consistency.

“I felt my absence, due to my many lined up travels to do comedy, would be bad for the show, hence this heavy and painful but necessary decision,” he reasoned.

The comedian who quits his radio microphone this month had nothing but praises for colleagues he has plied this trade with including Deedan and Yvonne.

Salvado further re-echoed to his newfound Sanyu family that this is not a goodbye but a “see you later” as he concentrates on his personal projects.

Attached to the post, the comedian attached his accumulated Sanyu FM memorabilia, including posters and images taken during his time at the station.

