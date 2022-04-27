By Uganda Radio Network

KAMPALA – The office of Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the Supreme Court in Kololo, Kampala caught fire on April 27, 2022. However, fire brigade was able to put it out. PHOTOS/ ISAAC KASAMANI

There was a fire outbreak in the Supreme Court building in Kololo in Kampala this morning. The fire broke out in the Chief Justice’s chambers on the third floor at around 10:10 am Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the fire broke out when a woman opened the door next to the Chief Justice’s chambers and switched on the light, which triggered a blast. The sources claimed that the fire burnt a number of vital documents in the chambers.

This reporter couldn’t independently verify the claims. Dozens of Supreme Court staff were seen evacuating from the building, which has been closed to the public. A team of police officers from the Fire and Rescue Service Department are on the ground to try and contain the fire.

By the time the fire broke out, the Chief Justice was not in office. However, Justices Eldard Mwangusha and Mike Chibita had reported for duty. Counter-Terrorism Police have cordoned off the building and were seen stopping members of the public from taking pictures of the burning building.

Both the Police and Judiciary Spokesperson, Jamson Karemani couldn’t be reached for comment on the fire incident by the time of publishing this story.

