BUKWO – Police in Bukwo district in Sebei region on Friday saved the life of Bukwo town clerk Mr. Stephen Kiplimo from being killed by angry residents accusing him of being responsible for poor service delivery in the town council.

The aggrieved residents, armed with sticks and stones stormed the office of the town clerk before he hid and was saved by police.

The locals locked the office denying the town clerk access.

Moses Chemonges, one of the arrived residents claims that the town clerk being the accounting officer of the town council has failed to show them the impact of the revenue they pay to the town council daily.

He said services are poor, and their effort to seek an audience by town clerk has always been unsuccessful.

“One time we went as concerned people to attend the council season, hoping that the town clerk would give a report on service delivery in the council but still he dodged to attend the council,” he said.

Joyce Chelimo, another protestor said they are tired of missing government services because of the corrupt town clerk who is also good at absenteeism.

“There are many town council assets such as public markets, plots that have been sold by the town clerk, now what is that that will remain for us the people of Bukwo.”

However, the accused person claims the protest was sponsored by some politicians whom he didn’t name.

“Am being accused by politicians who want me to give them money for work not done which I will not accept because I will be the one to suffer,” he said.

According to him, the community members were bought beers by some politicians who sent them to attack him.

Mr. Aminisi Kayaondo, the district police commander confirmed the incident and advised the protestors to go and report their complaints to the police.

“I calmed them down and they accepted to register their complaints with police and right now we are investigating the corruption allegations by the community against the town clerk,” he said.

Mr Fred Cherop the Mayor of Bukwo town council said the community has a right to demand better services.

“When you see the community coming up in such a manner then they are tired of poor services.”

