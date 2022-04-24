BUKWO – Bukwo district officials were on Thursday left in disbelief after finding out that the district hospital had turned a latrine inside the maternity ward into a mortuary.

The officials included the district Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, and his deputy James Chemutai, district chairperson Mr. Julius Chelimo, Mr. Edwin Yeko, the district secretary of health and social service were on Thursday inspecting the general situation of the hospital.

Dr. Joseph Mayamba, the hospital medical superintendent said that they are forced to use the space in the maternity wards due to the lack of a mortuary.

“We are using this space temporal because we don’t have a mortuary, so when someone dies, we keep the body inside that space as relatives collect the body,” he said.

According to Dr. Mayamba, the recently constructed ‘supposed’ mortuary has issues including investigations due to shoddy work.

Mr. Yeko said the situation in Bukwo hospital does not make it fit to be called a general hospital.

“This what we are talking about, how can Latrines in the maternity ward be turned to back mortuary,” he asked.

Mr. RDC attributed the delay in the use of the newly constructed mortuary to corruption where the contractor embezzled shs390million and failed to do good work.

Rose Cherop, a mother said many mothers have shunned delivering in Bukwo hospital because they fear sharing the wards with dead bodies.

