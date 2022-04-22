NAIROBI– Former President of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki has passed away.

The announcement was made on Friday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader, the former president Mwai Kibaki,” President Kenyatta said in a news conference from State House.

“I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period,” he added.

Kibaki was a Kenyan politician who served as the third President of Kenya from December 2002 until April 2013.

He had previously served as the fourth Vice-President of Kenya for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel arap Moi.

He also held cabinet ministerial positions in the Kenyatta and Moi governments, including time as minister for Finance (1969–1981) under Kenyatta, and Minister for Home Affairs (1982–1988) and Minister for Health (1988–1991) under Moi.

Kibaki served as an opposition Member of Parliament from 1992 to 2002. He unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in 1992 and 1997.

He served as the Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament from 1998 to 2002. In the 2002 presidential election, he was elected as President of Kenya.

