KATAKWI – Vice President Jessica Alupo who happens to be the woman MP-Katakwi district has re-assured locals of the government’s commitment to restore total peace and security in the Karamoja and all neighbouring districts.

The Vice President made the remarks as she addressed hundreds of Christians during Easter prayers at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Easter Sunday and St. Paul Anglican Church on Easter Monday, all in Katakwi district.

Alupo assured the congregation that communities of Teso, Bugisu, Ssebei, Lango, Acholi and Karamoja sub-regions that have been affected by the re-insurgence of cattle thefts and to some extent cattle raids should expect an immediate end of the predicament as security has been heightened in the area with versatile UPDF deployments.

She emphasized that the situation has been studied comprehensively by the government, discussed by security forces under the leadership of President Museveni, and practical comprehensive interventions have been designed and are being implemented. She added that at the regional level, the situation is further being handled bilaterally as it overlaps to Kenya and South Sudan.

She called upon the people to calm down and continue with their normal activities as members of the security led by the UPDF handle the security situation.

She encouraged members of the public to be vigilant by reporting any collaborators of cattle rustling to the security forces.

She also re-assured Ugandans that the recently launched livestock compensation program by H.E YKMuseveni is progressing well with records from the office of the Attorney General, and Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs indicating that over 2000 people from Lango, Acholi and Teso have already been paid.

She explained that names of those claimants who have been paid will be channeled to their respective districts to keep the local governments updated.

Alupo said the process of payment is in phases but will gradually cover all the affected claimants as H.E the President directed during the launch.

Alupo further implored all the residence of Teso to support the parish development model and invited all local leaders to her PDM sensitization meetings which she was due to carry out in all the three counties of Usuk, Ngariam, Toroma, in Katakwi district.

Related